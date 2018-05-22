The American Vineyard Foundation Funds $1.4 MM for Wine and Grape Industry Research in 2018

Napa, CA (May 21, 2018) – The American Vineyard Foundation (AVF) is pleased to announce new funding for twenty-four projects addressing critical viticulture and enology research needs. The AVF relies on voluntary contributions to support ongoing projects and to provide funding for new high priority projects.

“Thanks to the generosity of nearly one-thousand grower and vintner members, the AVF continues to drive research solutions to the challenges we face in our vineyards and wineries,” remarked AVF Chairman Tony Stephen.

The AVF received 68 proposals for grant consideration covering topics diverse as “Exploring Wine Protocols to Mitigate Smoke Taint” and “Evaluating Fine Root Response to Drought” to “Next Generation Trunk Disease Diagnostics.” Each proposal was evaluated by one of the six AVF review committees for scientific merit, the ability to accomplish stated objectives and to deliver value to the industry.

AVF members are surveyed on a periodic basis to determine which issues are in most need of research.

“We encourage broad participation when we conduct our 2018 Industry Research Priority Survey later this year,” AVF Manager Scott Deitrick emphasized. “This is your opportunity to identify and rank your top research priorities to help guide AVF project funding going forward.”

To view the full list of 2018 funded projects and browse prior research summaries, please visit www.avf.org

About the American Vineyard Foundation – The American Vineyard Foundation (AVF) is a California corporation organized in 1978 by the American Society of Enology and Viticulture as a vehicle to raise funds for research in viticulture and enology. Basic and applied research has made the American grape and wine industry the world’s leader. The AVF provides a unique opportunity to unify the industry through an industry-wide research effort to maintain this progress. For more information visit www.avf.org